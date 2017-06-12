Two charged with numerous counts of p...

Two charged with numerous counts of prescription drug fraud

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

Two Benton women have been officially charged with 24 counts of prescription drug fraud, according to court documents filed June 8 at the Saline County Courthouse. Jodi Lear and Carrie Leslie are each charged with the Class D felonies after allegedly attempting to fill fraudulent prescriptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 min Red Cloud 37,077
trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16) Fri Friend 8
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Beware Jun 14 Effing famous 10
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Jun 12 Unanimous 102
Where oh where Jun 9 Imsorry 15
The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12) Jun 8 Nurse Owens 46
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC