Two charged with numerous counts of prescription drug fraud
Two Benton women have been officially charged with 24 counts of prescription drug fraud, according to court documents filed June 8 at the Saline County Courthouse. Jodi Lear and Carrie Leslie are each charged with the Class D felonies after allegedly attempting to fill fraudulent prescriptions.
