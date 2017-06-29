Truck rolls into pond; 2 kids left inside die
Two young children drowned after the truck they were left alone in rolled across a state highway and into a pond Wednesday night, Saline County sheriff's office arrest records show. Jonathan Daniel Welborn, 30, and Brittany Nichole Hairston, 26, face charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after deputies said the pair left a 2-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy in the truck.
