Restaurant Transitions: Taco Bueno co...

Restaurant Transitions: Taco Bueno coming to West Little Rock; Osaka, ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: NWAonline

Taco Bueno is seeking city approval to build a west Little Rock outlet at West Markham Street and John Barrow Road. Those who have been itching to have a Taco Bueno closer to the center of central Arkansas while the Farmers Branch, Texas-based chain has been spotting outlets around the metro area periphery may have to wait a little longer, but perhaps not much longer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Reality Check 37,240
trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16) Jun 16 Friend 8
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Beware Jun 14 Effing famous 10
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Jun 12 Unanimous 102
Where oh where Jun 9 Imsorry 15
The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12) Jun 8 Nurse Owens 46
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC