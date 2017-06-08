Restaurant Transitions: Taco Bueno coming to West Little Rock; Osaka, ...
Taco Bueno is seeking city approval to build a west Little Rock outlet at West Markham Street and John Barrow Road. Those who have been itching to have a Taco Bueno closer to the center of central Arkansas while the Farmers Branch, Texas-based chain has been spotting outlets around the metro area periphery may have to wait a little longer, but perhaps not much longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Reality Check
|37,240
|trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16)
|Jun 16
|Friend
|8
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Beware
|Jun 14
|Effing famous
|10
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Jun 12
|Unanimous
|102
|Where oh where
|Jun 9
|Imsorry
|15
|The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12)
|Jun 8
|Nurse Owens
|46
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC