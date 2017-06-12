Owner: wet vote reasoning behind stor...

Owner: wet vote reasoning behind store closure

The Red Gate Liquor Store has withstood a fire and flooding, but Saline County's going wet was a turning point for the business. The store, which was established 65 years ago, will be closing on June 30. "It's kind of a bittersweet feeling," said Druetta Craig, the owner of the store.

