Owner: wet vote reasoning behind store closure
The Red Gate Liquor Store has withstood a fire and flooding, but Saline County's going wet was a turning point for the business. The store, which was established 65 years ago, will be closing on June 30. "It's kind of a bittersweet feeling," said Druetta Craig, the owner of the store.
