Other days

BAUXITE -- The handful of residents left in this placid little mining community just east of Benton were informed this week that as of July 1, 1969, Bauxite will cease to exist. The Aluminum' Company of America , which owns the town lock, stock, and barber and beauty shop, sent letters to the 27 families which still occupy homes in Bauxite, where during World War II upwards of 12,000 persons worked around the clock to produce desperately needed bauxite ore for the aluminum industry.

