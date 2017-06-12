One lane to close today on U.S. 70

One lane to close today on U.S. 70

Construction work on U.S. 70 in Saline County will require a lane closure, according to Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department officials. Crews will lay asphalt today and turn eastbound traffic down to one lane on U.S. 70 between Ten Mile Creek Bridge and Caney Creek Bridge.

