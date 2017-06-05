New eatery to feature military wall

New eatery to feature military wall

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

When Texas Roadhouse swings open its doors July 17, guests will be greeted with more than steaks and baked potatoes. For Josh Fisher, service manager at the Benton eatery, the unique addition to the business is something in which he takes great pride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min Reality Check 36,649
Where oh where 16 hr Burlwood 13
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Sat Stephanie 14
Saline County Jail Sat Sarah 2
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Sat James 4
Griswolds May 31 Just Curious 1
Also May 29 Yogi 1
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC