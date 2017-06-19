Mattingly will not seek third term as mayor
In a press release given to The Saline Courier, Mattingly reportedly told his staff "I am proud of what we have accomplished and am honored to have had the privilege to serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|The Truth Be Told
|37,213
|trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16)
|Jun 16
|Friend
|8
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Beware
|Jun 14
|Effing famous
|10
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Jun 12
|Unanimous
|102
|Where oh where
|Jun 9
|Imsorry
|15
|The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12)
|Jun 8
|Nurse Owens
|46
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC