Jocelyn Cash chosen as Cunningham replacement; Council has to approve
After interviewing seven candidates Thursday night, the Benton Personnel, Health and Safety Committee selected Jocelyn Cash to fill a city council vacantcy left by the passing of longtime Benton alderman Charles Cunningham. The council still has to approve the appointment.
