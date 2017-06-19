Jocelyn Cash chosen as Cunningham rep...

Jocelyn Cash chosen as Cunningham replacement; Council has to approve

After interviewing seven candidates Thursday night, the Benton Personnel, Health and Safety Committee selected Jocelyn Cash to fill a city council vacantcy left by the passing of longtime Benton alderman Charles Cunningham. The council still has to approve the appointment.

