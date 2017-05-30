Happy Place: 'Shoe Tree' much more than leather and laces

During a meeting on Thursday evening, Connie Freeman-Hinson became emotional as Saline County Judge Jeff Arey said that the "Shoe Tree" in the Sardis community will be cut down in the coming weeks. The tree is dead and has become a safety hazard for people who live and travel near it, Arey said during the question-and-answer session held at the Sardis Community Center.

