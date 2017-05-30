Flood Advisory issued June 4 at 3:21PM CDT expiring June 4 at 7:15PM CDT in effect for: Delaware

ARC007-OKC041-050015- /O.NEW.KTSA.FA.Y.0045.170604T2021Z-170605T0015Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton AR-Delaware OK- 321 PM CDT SUN JUN 4 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Western Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Southeastern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... * Until 715 PM CDT * At 320 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

