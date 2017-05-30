Flood Advisory issued June 4 at 3:21PM CDT expiring June 4 at 7:15PM CDT in effect for: Delaware
ARC007-OKC041-050015- /O.NEW.KTSA.FA.Y.0045.170604T2021Z-170605T0015Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton AR-Delaware OK- 321 PM CDT SUN JUN 4 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Western Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Southeastern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... * Until 715 PM CDT * At 320 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|gern blanston
|36,590
|Where oh where
|5 hr
|Oak
|8
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|Stephanie
|14
|Saline County Jail
|21 hr
|Sarah
|2
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|21 hr
|James
|4
|Griswolds
|May 31
|Just Curious
|1
|Also
|May 29
|Yogi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC