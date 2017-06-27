Everett set for enshrinement in softb...

Everett set for enshrinement in softball Hall of Fame

One of Saline County's most successful business owners soon will receive another high honor, but in a totally different field - softball. Dwight Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC in Benton, is slated to be inducted into the Arkansas Men's Softball Hall of Fame on Friday during the Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Softball Complex.

