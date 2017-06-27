Everett set for enshrinement in softball Hall of Fame
One of Saline County's most successful business owners soon will receive another high honor, but in a totally different field - softball. Dwight Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC in Benton, is slated to be inducted into the Arkansas Men's Softball Hall of Fame on Friday during the Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Softball Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|BARNEYII
|37,473
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|1 hr
|Wow
|6
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|15 hr
|Jerrid
|103
|Saline County Jail
|Tue
|Melissa
|3
|Where oh where
|Tue
|Herman
|16
|trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16)
|Jun 16
|Friend
|8
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC