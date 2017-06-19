Coach Farmer eyeing Benton mayor post

Coach Farmer eyeing Benton mayor post

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

In an email sent to The Saline Courier on Friday, Farmer said, "I am excited about Benton's future and want to lead its continued tenure of success as its mayor beginning in 2019."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr geeman 37,271
trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16) Jun 16 Friend 8
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Beware Jun 14 Effing famous 10
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Jun 12 Unanimous 102
Where oh where Jun 9 Imsorry 15
The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12) Jun 8 Nurse Owens 46
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC