Coach Farmer eyeing Benton mayor post
In an email sent to The Saline Courier on Friday, Farmer said, "I am excited about Benton's future and want to lead its continued tenure of success as its mayor beginning in 2019."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|geeman
|37,271
|trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16)
|Jun 16
|Friend
|8
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Beware
|Jun 14
|Effing famous
|10
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Jun 12
|Unanimous
|102
|Where oh where
|Jun 9
|Imsorry
|15
|The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12)
|Jun 8
|Nurse Owens
|46
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC