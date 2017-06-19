Chase ends following foot pursuit
According to scanner reports, a high-speed chase that began in Little Rock after a report of shots fired ended in Benton around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Spike strips were needed to stop the suspect who was driving a Chrysler 300.
