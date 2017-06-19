Body found, drowning victim indentified
According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the body of a drowning victim has been located in a blue hole near Mount Olive Road. Lt. JP Massiet confirmed to The Saline Courier that the body of Chance Armstrong, 18, of Benton, was recovered from the blue hole around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
