BNPD seeks help in locating missing teen

Nichole Ann Forrester, of Benton, was last seen at about 3 a.m. Sunday, June 4, in the 600 block of Gertrude. Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Nichole, please contact the Benton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-315-TIPS.

