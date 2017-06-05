BNPD seeks help in locating missing teen

BNPD seeks help in locating missing teen

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

Nichole Ann Forrester, of Benton, was last seen at about 3 a.m. Sunday, June 4, in the 600 block of Gertrude. Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Nichole, please contact the Benton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-315-TIPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min sue2 36,657
Where oh where 21 hr Burlwood 13
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Jun 3 Stephanie 14
Saline County Jail Jun 3 Sarah 2
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Jun 3 James 4
Griswolds May 31 Just Curious 1
Also May 29 Yogi 1
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC