BNPD seeks help in locating missing teen
Nichole Ann Forrester, of Benton, was last seen at about 3 a.m. Sunday, June 4, in the 600 block of Gertrude. Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Nichole, please contact the Benton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-315-TIPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|sue2
|36,657
|Where oh where
|21 hr
|Burlwood
|13
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Jun 3
|Stephanie
|14
|Saline County Jail
|Jun 3
|Sarah
|2
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Jun 3
|James
|4
|Griswolds
|May 31
|Just Curious
|1
|Also
|May 29
|Yogi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC