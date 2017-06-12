Benton police, schools honored today ...

Benton police, schools honored today for lifesaving effort

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Benton Courier

The Benton Police Communication Department and Benton School District will be recognized during today's school board meeting for their quick response to emergencies in using the Rave Panic Button, according to Matt Burks, spokesman for BNPD. JP French, state director for Rave Panic Button, will be on hand at today's meeting to present dispatchers Adelia Cooper and Tony Donaldson with the Rave SmartSave Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr --Bad Dad-- 37,112
trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16) Jun 16 Friend 8
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Beware Jun 14 Effing famous 10
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Jun 12 Unanimous 102
Where oh where Jun 9 Imsorry 15
The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12) Jun 8 Nurse Owens 46
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC