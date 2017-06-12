Benton police, schools honored today for lifesaving effort
The Benton Police Communication Department and Benton School District will be recognized during today's school board meeting for their quick response to emergencies in using the Rave Panic Button, according to Matt Burks, spokesman for BNPD. JP French, state director for Rave Panic Button, will be on hand at today's meeting to present dispatchers Adelia Cooper and Tony Donaldson with the Rave SmartSave Award.
