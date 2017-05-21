Benton man arrested for allegedly abusing family member
A Benton man is facing an abuse charge after officers and firefighters located a member of his family living in unhealthy conditions. Robert Howard, 60, who also is a registered sex offender, is facing a charge of criminal penalties for abuse of an endangered or impaired person, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
