Arrest made in Lonsdale homicide case
According to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office, an arrest has been made for the shooting death of James LaMere, 35, of Benton, who was found dead Sunday in the 18000 block of U.S. 70 in Lonsdale.
