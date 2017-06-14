Agave Grill: Mexican-American fusion in Benton

Scott Hanayik and Ryan Brown , co-owners of The Tavern Sports Grill , are opening a new restaurant July 17 in Benton that Hanayik says will be a place where people go to "see and be seen." Agave Grill will feature "Mexican-American fusion" cuisine - that is, it will have Mexican dishes like handmade pork tamales, enchiladas, "street tacos," fajitas and tortas; American favorites like ribeye and New York strip steaks, ahi tuna and salmon; and the fused: you'll be able to order a hamburger made with taco seasoning, queso and avocado, for example, or a steak rubbed with ancho chili.

