Affidavit: Lonsdale homicide victim shot in head

Additional details have been released stemming from an alleged murder in Lonsdale. According to an arrest affidavit filed June 1 at the Saline County Courthouse, Michael LaMere, 35, of Benton, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead on May 28. Ben Gurley, 36, also known as BG, of Clinton, was arrested June 3 in connection with the incident and faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

