2 arrested in Everett vehicle theft case

Two men have been arrested in connection with stealing multiple vehicles from a local dealership, according the Benton Police Department. Cory Jay Garrison, 24, and Zachary Ryan Keltner, both of Little Rock, were apprehended after BNPD received a number of tips Tuesday regarding vehicle thefts at Everett Premium Pre-Owned on Military Road in Benton.

