2 arrested in Everett vehicle theft case
Two men have been arrested in connection with stealing multiple vehicles from a local dealership, according the Benton Police Department. Cory Jay Garrison, 24, and Zachary Ryan Keltner, both of Little Rock, were apprehended after BNPD received a number of tips Tuesday regarding vehicle thefts at Everett Premium Pre-Owned on Military Road in Benton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|50 min
|Red Neckerson
|36,683
|Where oh where
|Mon
|Burlwood
|13
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Jun 3
|Stephanie
|14
|Saline County Jail
|Jun 3
|Sarah
|2
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Jun 3
|James
|4
|Griswolds
|May 31
|Just Curious
|1
|Also
|May 29
|Yogi
|1
