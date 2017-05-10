Separate crashes in Arkansas fatal to 3 motorcyclists
A 32-year-old man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a roadway in Bryant, according to police. In a news release, the Bryant Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon as Alex Sponer of Benton was traveling west on Shobe Road at Brookwood Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|35,551
|Lane ray
|Tue
|Mike Terry
|1
|Where oh where
|Mon
|Imsorry
|2
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|May 8
|Mike
|13
|Whitney Hancock
|May 5
|Someone1
|5
|Beware
|Apr 28
|Thelawdog
|9
|Salem Police Department (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|Reform
|95
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC