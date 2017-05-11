Restaurant Transitions: Midtown Billiards reopening; Freddy's...

The first of three Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers outlets in central Arkansas is close to opening in North Little Rock; ground has been broken on a west Little Rock location and there's one in the works for Benton. Midtown Billiards owner Maggie Hinson tells Arkansas Online she plans to reopen the bar, billiards and burger joint, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, by the beginning of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.