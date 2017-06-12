I-30 study set on easing crowding; lo...

I-30 study set on easing crowding; look at Little Rock-to-Benton...

Tuesday May 23

A state study to address future congestion on Interstate 30 between Little Rock and Benton will include consideration of adding a traffic lane limited to high-occupancy vehicles and motorists willing to pay a toll. Engineers and planners involved in an Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department study fielded questions and concerns about how to address the increase in traffic in the corridor by 2040 during a public meeting Monday evening at the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's central office in Little Rock.

