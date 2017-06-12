I-30 study set on easing crowding; look at Little Rock-to-Benton...
A state study to address future congestion on Interstate 30 between Little Rock and Benton will include consideration of adding a traffic lane limited to high-occupancy vehicles and motorists willing to pay a toll. Engineers and planners involved in an Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department study fielded questions and concerns about how to address the increase in traffic in the corridor by 2040 during a public meeting Monday evening at the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's central office in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 min
|BARNEYII
|36,955
|Beware
|5 hr
|Effing famous
|10
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Unanimous
|102
|Where oh where
|Jun 9
|Imsorry
|15
|The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12)
|Jun 8
|Nurse Owens
|46
|Lisa Wright (Nov '13)
|Jun 8
|noher2
|2
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Jun 3
|Stephanie
|14
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC