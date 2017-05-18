Counterfeit cash investigation leads ...

Counterfeit cash investigation leads to multiple felony charges

According to the Benton Police Department, Franklin Paul "PJ" Franklin, 27, and Kayla E. Skinner, 27, both were arrested Monday. According to BNPD, officers received multiple reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses, leading them to 2449 Cary Drive in Benton.

