Camper flips, shuts down I-30 westbound

1 hr ago Read more: Benton Courier

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a three-vehicle accident shut down Interstate 30 westbound near Exit 116 in Benton after a camper being pulled by one of the vehicles flipped and blocked both lanes of traffic. Two cars were smashed during the accident and both were loaded onto the same wrecker, one on top of the other.

