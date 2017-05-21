Benton to graduate 331 tonight at Stephens Center
Tonight, 331 Benton High School seniors will be honored at the Jack-Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock when graduation ceremonies get underway. Festivities are set to begin at 7 p.m. This year's class features 80 honor graduates who have all earned at least a 3.5 grade point average and collectively have accepted more than $6.4 million in scholarships, according to Curt Barger, high school principal.
