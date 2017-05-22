3 men in custody after nature center break-in
Burglars carried off a live alligator late Wednesday from the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock, police said. Three men have been arrested in the break-in, which was reported around 11:45 p.m. at 602 President Clinton Ave. Samuel Cooper, 23, of Benton; Landon Williamson, 24, of Bryant; and Kevin Patrick, 24, of Little Rock face charges of commercial burglary, theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.
