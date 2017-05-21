21 students in state win Merit honors

21 students in state win Merit honors

A total of 21 Arkansas high school seniors are among 2,500 students nationally to be named 2017 recipients of $2,500 National Merit Scholarships. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for college success.

