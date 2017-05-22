1890-built Arkansas church burns up

Salem Fire Chief Gil Carpenter said firefighters received the call about the blaze at Zion Lutheran Church of Avilla near Alexander around 4:15 a.m. Monday. He called the building a "total loss."

