Woman dies after collapsing at Riverside Park

A 20-year-old woman who collapsed Saturday at Riverside Park in Benton has died, according to Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn. The woman was reported to be attending the 5th annual Drew Melton: Forever Young Memorial Scholarship Tournament at the park when she suddenly collapsed.

