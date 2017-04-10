Woman dies after collapsing at Riverside Park
A 20-year-old woman who collapsed Saturday at Riverside Park in Benton has died, according to Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn. The woman was reported to be attending the 5th annual Drew Melton: Forever Young Memorial Scholarship Tournament at the park when she suddenly collapsed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent house
|3 hr
|James
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Emily
|34,816
|This girl (Apr '15)
|18 hr
|Cantstandawhore
|2
|Whitney Hancock
|Sun
|A Hole
|2
|Review: Arkansas Psychiatry & Behvrl - Gary Tha... (Jul '10)
|Apr 14
|zoeb
|4
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Apr 4
|The obvious
|2
|Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t...
|Apr 4
|The obvious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC