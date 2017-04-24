Turning Back Time: A legacy of past service, a look toward another
Dick Welch of the Benton chapter, who organized the event, noted that the organization was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones, a Chicago businessman. In commemoration of its 100 years of service, club members worldwide were asked to choose a project designed to improve their communities by in a way that would touch as many people as possible.
