Toxicology report clean for woman killed in Christmas Eve accident
The toxicology report stemming from an accident that killed a Benton woman Dec. 24 on Arkansas 35 has been obtained by The Saline Courier via the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Brenna Nickleson, 34, died from injuries suffered in the accident after a head-on collision that sent six others to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
