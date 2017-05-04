School district announces update in i...

School district announces update in investigation of Vandergriff student death

Two of the five classroom aides on leave since the death of first-grader Adron Benton were cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School, according to a school district news release sent Friday. One of the two aides, however, submitted her resignation after being informed of the district's decision, the news release states.

