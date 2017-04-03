Panthers zap Zebras on road

The Benton Panthers scored in every inning but one in a 12-1 win over the Pine Bluff Zebras on the road Tuesday to get back to even on the season at 8-8. Benton junior Jared Kelley went 4 for 4 on the day, and sophomore Colin Morrow and junior Yates Prickett combined for a four-hitter on the mound, while the Panthers pounded out 14 hits.

