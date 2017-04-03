Panthers zap Zebras on road
The Benton Panthers scored in every inning but one in a 12-1 win over the Pine Bluff Zebras on the road Tuesday to get back to even on the season at 8-8. Benton junior Jared Kelley went 4 for 4 on the day, and sophomore Colin Morrow and junior Yates Prickett combined for a four-hitter on the mound, while the Panthers pounded out 14 hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Tue
|The obvious
|2
|Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t...
|Tue
|The obvious
|1
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Curious in Saline
|13
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Lizzie
|4
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Lizzie
|12
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Losmith
|100
|Looking for friend Kenny A Jarrett, Any one kno... (Feb '16)
|Mar 12
|iknow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC