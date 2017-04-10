Panthers shut out Badgers

Five Benton Panther pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout Tuesday in a 7-0 win over the Arkadelphia Badgers at Panthers Field to improve Benton to 11-8 overall on the season. Junior Yates Prickett picked up the win in his two innings pitched giving up a hit and striking out one, while sophomore Peyton Pallette struck out the side on nine pitches in his perfect third inning.

