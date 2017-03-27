Now Open: Riverside Park a reality wi...

Now Open: Riverside Park a reality with grand opening festivities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Benton Courier

Saturday was one that will forever be remembered by city of Benton officials and residents with the grand opening of Riverside Park in Benton. "Thank you," said Mayor David Mattingly as he spoke to a crowd Saturday during a ceremony at the River Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 min HooverHog 34,588
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) Mar 30 lampchob 26
who was its? Mar 29 wondering 1
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Mar 27 Losmith 100
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Mar 25 Megan 3
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Mar 25 Megan 10
brittney davidson and family (Apr '10) Mar 17 Karma 4
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC