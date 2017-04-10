For The Kids: Child-friendly area added to prosecutor's office
Prosecutor Ken Casady announced Wednesday that members of his staff have created a "child-friendly" area of the Downtown Benton office in order to conduct interviews with children involved in assorted cases. Casady added that the newly remodeled area also will be used to comfort children who are involved in court proceedings.
