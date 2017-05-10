Fayetteville clears two employees to ...

Fayetteville clears two employees to return to school following student's death 13 MIN

Friday Apr 21

Two employees have been cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School following an internal investigation into the death of a 6-year-old student, according to a press release from Fayetteville Public Schools. Five people, who are referred to as "paraprofessionals" in the press release, were placed on a leave of absence amid the investigation into the death of Vandergriff student Adron Benton on March 7th.

Benton, AR

