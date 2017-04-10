Deputies asking for help identifying ...

Deputies asking for help identifying suspects

Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking residents to help them identify two people who allegedly opened fraudulently accounts using another person's information. Deputies recently learned that credit accounts for Home Depot and Target were opened after the suspects obtained a victim's identity.

