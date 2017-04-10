Benton teacher sues superintendent for releasing video

Bekah Bennett, Angie Grant Elementary fifth-grade teacher who was recently suspended in conjunction with disciplinary action involving one of her students, is suing Dr. Michael Skelton, superintendent, and the liability insurance carrier for the Benton School District. The superintendent had recommended termination for Bennett, but this was modified by the Benton School Board to unpaid suspension for the remainder of the present school term.

