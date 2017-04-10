Benton teacher sues superintendent for releasing video
Bekah Bennett, Angie Grant Elementary fifth-grade teacher who was recently suspended in conjunction with disciplinary action involving one of her students, is suing Dr. Michael Skelton, superintendent, and the liability insurance carrier for the Benton School District. The superintendent had recommended termination for Bennett, but this was modified by the Benton School Board to unpaid suspension for the remainder of the present school term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|Reality Check
|34,769
|Whitney Hancock
|16 hr
|Whatsup45
|1
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Apr 4
|The obvious
|2
|Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t...
|Apr 4
|The obvious
|1
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|13
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Apr 4
|Lizzie
|4
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Lizzie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC