Benton shuts out Mills for 7th in a row
The Benton Lady Panthers scored seven goals in the first half on their way to a 9-0 shutout of the Mills Lady Comets Monday in Little Rock. The Lady Panthers are on a roll as it's their seventh straight victory to improve them to 9-5 overall, 6-0 in district action.
