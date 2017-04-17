Benton shuts out Mills for 7th in a row

Benton shuts out Mills for 7th in a row

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

The Benton Lady Panthers scored seven goals in the first half on their way to a 9-0 shutout of the Mills Lady Comets Monday in Little Rock. The Lady Panthers are on a roll as it's their seventh straight victory to improve them to 9-5 overall, 6-0 in district action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gail grogan 1 hr guest 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr BARNEYII 34,841
Rent house Mon James 1
This girl (Apr '15) Sun Cantstandawhore 2
Whitney Hancock Sun A Hole 2
Review: Arkansas Psychiatry & Behvrl - Gary Tha... (Jul '10) Apr 14 zoeb 4
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Apr 4 The obvious 2
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC