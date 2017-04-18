Benton council meeting rescheduled
The Benton City Council was originally scheduled to meet on Monday for a regular council meeting. The meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, May 1 out of respect for longtime Alderman Charles Cunningham who died recently.
