Benton council meeting rescheduled

1 hr ago

The Benton City Council was originally scheduled to meet on Monday for a regular council meeting. The meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, May 1 out of respect for longtime Alderman Charles Cunningham who died recently.

