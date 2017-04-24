Annual lifting contest returns for 14...

Annual lifting contest returns for 14th year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Benton Courier

For the 14th straight year, Arkansas' largest independent junior high and high school weightlifting competition is set to take the stage. Big Press, an annual event that features teens from all around the state, is set for Monday at the Benton Event Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Question 35,155
News Salem Police Department (Mar '10) 5 hr Reform 95
Beware 17 hr Guest 7
Looking for friend Kenny A Jarrett, Any one kno... (Feb '16) Apr 21 Guest 4
Whitney Hancock Apr 20 Shame 3
gail grogan Apr 18 guest 1
Rent house Apr 17 James 1
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC