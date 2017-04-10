Alleged sex offender facing 71 new charges
A Benton man who was arrested in February on five felony charges for alleged sexual conduct with a juvenile now faces 71 new felony charges. On Feb. 27, detectives with the Benton Police Department received information from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division of a possible child abuse case.
