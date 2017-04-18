2 school aides OK'd to work after death

2 school aides OK'd to work after death

Two of five classroom aides on leave since the death of a Fayetteville first-grader were cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School, according to a school district news release. One of the two aides, however, submitted her resignation after being informed of the district's decision, the news release said.

