2 school aides OK'd to work after death
Two of five classroom aides on leave since the death of a Fayetteville first-grader were cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School, according to a school district news release. One of the two aides, however, submitted her resignation after being informed of the district's decision, the news release said.
