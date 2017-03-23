Welcome Back: 900-year-old Caddo canoe returns to Saline County
A long-awaited journey is finally complete for one of the state's oldest known Native American artifacts. A canoe believed to be used by the Caddo Indians in the 1100s now has a new home, coincidentally, only a short distance from where it was discovered in August 1999.
