Vandergriff employees on leave following student death
Five Vandergriff Elementary staff members are on paid leave pending the outcome of the school district's investigation of the recent death of a 6-year-old pupil, school district spokesman Alan Wilbourn said. Adron Benton, who attended Vandergriff Elementary School, went missing March 7 from the school playground and was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a nearby home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bill Palmer
|34,680
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Apr 4
|The obvious
|2
|Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t...
|Apr 4
|The obvious
|1
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|13
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Apr 4
|Lizzie
|4
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Lizzie
|12
|Did anyone know David Brown? (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|FYI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC