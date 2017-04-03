Vandergriff employees on leave following student death

Five Vandergriff Elementary staff members are on paid leave pending the outcome of the school district's investigation of the recent death of a 6-year-old pupil, school district spokesman Alan Wilbourn said. Adron Benton, who attended Vandergriff Elementary School, went missing March 7 from the school playground and was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a nearby home.

