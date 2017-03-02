The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " March 2, 2017

HOHS of Little Rock hosts their 1st Mardi Gras Masquerade Party, Saturday, March 4th from 7pm-Midnight at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 11301 Financial Parkway in Little R ock. The night will consist of dancing, dinner, a silent auction, prizes and more! Proceeds will fund an upcoming mission's trip to Haiti for equipment and supplies.

